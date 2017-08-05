Samsung has learnt a lot from its mistakes and unlikely to repeat them. The launch of Galaxy Note 8 will put behind the bad memories associated with the successful Note series caused due to exploding batteries. A safer approach towards Galaxy Note 8's development is natural, but at what cost?

Samsung Galaxy S8 series were widely praised for their design, performance and other specs, but also criticised for placing the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone amid camera module. This was unacceptable for many, as they debated that Samsung took a step back in innovation.

Smartphones with fingerprint scanner under the display are already a working theory, thanks to Vivo, and a company like Samsung with sufficient resources can certainly work around commercializing the technology. Rumours are rife that Samsung will not be on the receiving end of criticism when it launches the Galaxy Note 8 by placing the biometric sensor under the display.

But a new report based on market research analyst firm KGI's predictions suggests fans are in for some disappointment this year as well. In fact, the report predicts Samsung will not change the position of its rear-mounted fingerprint scanner until next year.

This means this year's Galaxy Note 8 and 2018's Galaxy S9 will have the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone. However, Samsung will use under-display fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy Note 9, which is not due for another year.

One reason behind this decision is Samsung's chief rival Apple dropping plans to integrate fingerprint sensor under the display in the iPhone 8. From a market standpoint, Samsung is weighing its options carefully against Apple, which won't launch another iPhone until late-2018 once the iPhone 8 is launched this year.

"Since OLED iPhone has cancelled under-display fingerprint recognition/touch ID function, and as Galaxy S9 will have the new selling points of upgraded iris recognition and dual camera, Samsung has no need to risk adopting under-display optical fingerprint solution in a hurry," KGI report said, according to 9to5Google.

So, if you were hoping to see the Galaxy Note 8 with a fingerprint scanner anywhere but the back of the phone, don't hold your hopes too high. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched at a product launch event on August 23 in New York City.