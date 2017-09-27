While rumours of Salman Khan being paid as much as Rs 11 crore per episode in Bigg Boss 11 have been making news, you won't believe how much the superstar's first salary was.

There was a buzz that Salman is entitled to fees of Rs 11 crore for each episode of Bigg Boss 11 that will be aired on Colors TV. Although the actor has not confirmed or denied this buzz, he has revealed his first salary, which was not even three digits.

The Bigg Boss 11 host said that his first salary was Rs 75 that he had received for dancing at a show in Taj Hotel. "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me just for fun," PTI quoted Salman as saying.

Sallu bhai further narrated how his pay scale increased gradually after he got his first Bollywood movie. "Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later," he said.

While Salman is currently one of the highest paid Bollywood actors, it is hard to believe that he had started his journey with an amount of Rs 75.

Recently, the 51-year-old actor was asked to comment on the rumours of he being paid Rs 11 crore per episode in Bigg Boss 11, but he just laughed and passed the question to Raj Nayak, Colors TV CEO. The latter responded in a funny way saying, "Salman doesn't come so cheap."

Well, the kind of popularity Bigg Boss has gained due to Salman's association, it won't be too much if the superstar is paid Rs 11 crore per episode, isn't it?