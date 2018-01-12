Gone are the good old days when all you had to do was scratch a card and win prizes or discounts. Now, companies are trying their best to introduce quirky ways to get customers more involved in order to earn some discounts.
Topping the eccentric marketing interaction is Ikea. The Netherlands-based furniture company has recently come about with the idea of urging women to pee on their newspaper ads to earn discounts. And interestingly, this is doubling up as a pregnancy test.
The ad, which was published in a Swedish Magazine, urges women to pee on a strip attached to the page to earn a discount. The catch here is that the discount coupon unveils only if the strip identifies you as pregnant, Ad Week reveals. Who needs pee-stick anymore? Right!
"Peeing on this ad may change your life," the advertisement in the Amelia, a popular women's magazine, reads. "This ad is also a pregnancy test. Pee on the marked area and wait a moment. If you are expecting, you will get a surprise right here in the ad," the piece adds.
According to Ad Week, the strip in the promotion uses a technology similar to an at-home pregnancy test.
Like any other quirky idea that hits the internet and sets it ablaze, this Ikea ad soon took over the internet and became 2018's first viral moment.
Numerous pregnant women are taking the test to earn a discount on a crib but Twitter is going crazy with the unapologetic advertisement.
So, Ikea wants you to pee on their magazine ad...to reveal a discounted price for a crib. Wtf. It's basically a free pregnancy test. Lol— ?Jackie (@Evilkitties) January 11, 2018
The IKEA pregnancy test ad is dope.— CAROS (@FuturaCaros) January 10, 2018
“We need fresh ideas people!”— Tal M. Klein (@VirtualTal) January 10, 2018
“How about free pregnancy test kits? We could do a montage of couples finding out they’re pregnant at IKEA.”
“Or get this: We make them pee on an ad that doubles as a pregnancy test!”
“No, that’s terri-“
“We’ll make em bring in it for a discount!”
Good news: I now have a coupon for IKEA.— ⚓️ кαρтαιη ⚓️ (@KaptainYarr) January 10, 2018
Bad news: There’s piss all over the place and also I’m pregnant https://t.co/ikrcRPavLW
As a pregnant person I cannot tell if I am disturbed by this or not. But I also have terrible feelings toward Ikea because they screwed up my nursery bookcase delivery multiple times until I had to cancel.— Ashlee P (@PostAshlee) January 9, 2018
If it comes up negative can you get a free ikea hot dog?— Nathalie Con ? (@nathaliecon) January 9, 2018
IKEA workers when they’re told they’ll be handling peed on coupons pic.twitter.com/wQ78cxjHW7— Stephan Merkle (@stephanmerkle) January 10, 2018