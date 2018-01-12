Gone are the good old days when all you had to do was scratch a card and win prizes or discounts. Now, companies are trying their best to introduce quirky ways to get customers more involved in order to earn some discounts.

Topping the eccentric marketing interaction is Ikea. The Netherlands-based furniture company has recently come about with the idea of urging women to pee on their newspaper ads to earn discounts. And interestingly, this is doubling up as a pregnancy test.

The ad, which was published in a Swedish Magazine, urges women to pee on a strip attached to the page to earn a discount. The catch here is that the discount coupon unveils only if the strip identifies you as pregnant, Ad Week reveals. Who needs pee-stick anymore? Right!

"Peeing on this ad may change your life," the advertisement in the Amelia, a popular women's magazine, reads. "This ad is also a pregnancy test. Pee on the marked area and wait a moment. If you are expecting, you will get a surprise right here in the ad," the piece adds.

According to Ad Week, the strip in the promotion uses a technology similar to an at-home pregnancy test.

Like any other quirky idea that hits the internet and sets it ablaze, this Ikea ad soon took over the internet and became 2018's first viral moment.

Numerous pregnant women are taking the test to earn a discount on a crib but Twitter is going crazy with the unapologetic advertisement.