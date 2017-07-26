The football world is going gaga over a potential world-record transfer of Barcelona's Neymar to Paris Saint Germain for an insane £195 million. However, nothing's official yet, and we do not know whether Barcelona will be able to persuade the Brazilian to stay put.

Barcelona players want Neymar to stay in the club and take the team to greater heights. So much so that the two top players of the club, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, also met the player and tried to convince him to remain in the club.

Amidst all, Neymar has bagged the bragging rights as the Brazilian beat both Messi and Suarez in skills challenge in the US.

Barcelona are currently in the US as part of the pre-season tour. The club will face Manchester United on Wednesday. MSN took the challenge to strike the goalpost (in one bounce) from some distance after the training session.

Neymar was the first to give it a try. The Brazilian came close. Suarez was next, and he embarrassed himself with an off target shot. Messi, one of the best players in the world, was better than Suarez, but still failed to hit the target.

So, the trio had another go, and Messi started the proceedings, albeit with same results. Suarez's second round was better than his first, but it was Neymar, who hit the target with the final shot.

After Neymar's success, the trio left the field, and Neymar was visibly excited. The great camaraderie among the three players was also plenty on display.