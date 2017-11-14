Thuppakki remains a milestone in Vijay's career for multiple reasons. Primarily because it was the movie that took his reach altogether to new heights and reinstated his position as the next big star in Kollywood after Rajinikanth.

On Tuesday, 14 November, Thuppakki is celebrating its fifth anniversary and the fans of Vijay are pressing on AR Murugadoss for its sequel. They are also coming out with the memories of watching the movie on the first day, the craze and how much they enjoyed watching their icon in one of his best roles in his career.

The AR Murugadoss' directorial was a brilliant work of smart screenplay and strong screen presence of Vijay. The action sequences, dialogues and the overall presentation remained the major attraction in the film.

As a result, the movie won more or less an universal appreciation and became the first movie of Vijay to breach Rs 100-crore club. He became the second Kollywood actor after Rajinikanth to register his name in the elite club.

Ever since Thuppakki, he has become the king of Rs 100-crore club as his six movies (Mersal, Puli, Bairavaa, Kaththi and Theri) have crossed the mark.

Thuppakki Story

Jagadish (Vijay), who is from the Defence Intelligence Agency, takes an unofficial task of foiling planned terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The film goes on to show that the army men are on duty if when they are on a holiday.

Following the success in Tamil, Thuppakki was remade in Hindi by the name Holiday in which Akshay Kumar stepped into the shoes of Vijay.

Vijay 62

Vijay and AR Murugadoss are now collaborating for the third time after Thuppakki and Kaththi. The project will take off next year. But the director has clarified recently that it would not be a sequel to Thuppakki.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Mersal has turned out to be the biggest commercial hit of the actor by minting over Rs 235 crore at the worldwide box office.