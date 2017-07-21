The sport of kabaddi is becoming increasingly popular among fans in India, and one of the prime reasons being the introduction of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014. With the first edition being a major success, the competition has gradually become bigger.

Four Pro Kabaddi League seasons have been played so far, and the fifth season is around the corner, starting next week. The fifth season is going to be extra competitive with the introduction of four news teams in the competition.

Tamil Thalaivas, owned by Sachin Tendulkar, is one of the new teams. The former India cricketer who was present in Chennai for the team's jersey launch was asked a unique question. He was quizzed about his potential dream team, comprising non-kabaddi players.

It was not an easy question to answer, as the skills required by a Kabaddi is not a regular urban sport too.

Sachin chose two people for different reasons. He wants Dhoni as his defender, but when it comes to raider, he was keen on Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan, who is known for his breathless songs. Such special trait of Mahadevan would come handy for the position of a raider, where he has to hold his breath.

"If I have to get a defender - it will have to be MS Dhoni. He doesn't miss much and would be great in that position. A raider is someone who has to hold his breath. When it comes to holding your breath, I don't think anyone can match (singer) Shankar Mahadevan," Times of India quoted Tendulkar as saying.

Sachin, who has been attending Kabaddi matches from time to time, seems to have got a great understanding of the sport as well now. His two choices with explanations are a testimonial to the fact.

Though he might have been casual while answering his two players for the dream team, it would be really interesting to see Tendulkar's set of players.