The lovey-dovey and popular couple in India - cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma - always bag headlines with the smallest of things. Be it their ad campaigns, going out to restaurants or vacations, they become the talk of the town in no time, and their pictures go public, and more often than not, viral.

Such things should not come as a surprise for a perfect jodi, where cricket meets bollywood. They have been spotted together at major events, including Yuvraj Singh's wedding last year, where both Virat and Anushka had a great time, shaking their legs on the dance floor too.

One could sense the great chemistry that exists between Virat and Anushka, who seem to be setting major relationship goals, which are showered with love. Now, the power couple seems to be ready and take those goals a tad higher, and are looking to invest, which is always a wise thing.

As per media reports, Virat and Anushka are looking for properties together and also seem to have bought property in Delhi and Mumbai. That is not the end of it, the couple is also looking to open a restaurant soon.

If it does happen, it will be their first restaurant together, but for Virat, it is not going to be something new. The India cricketer already owns a restaurant in Delhi, known as Nueva, opened earlier this year.

With Nueva's launch, the cricketer joined the likes of former India cricketers Zaheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, who was one of the first to venture into this industry.

Virat and Anuskha are expected to get engaged in the coming years, though there is nothing official yet.

As of now, there is not much to think for Virat and Anushka as they are quite busy with their respective careers. Anushka is busy on the movie sets while Virat is currently leading India in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia, where "Men in Blue" emerged victorious.