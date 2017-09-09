While the deadly game- Blue Whale Challenge continues to make news, the directorate of forensic science laboratories(DFSL) in Kalina is preparing guidelines to help cops identify the suicide game-related deaths.

On July 30, a Mumbai teen committed suicide by jumping off the terrace leading to speculations that he fell victim to the suicide game. But the police failed to establish a link.

A senior official from DFSL said the policemen were not clued in on the game. The guidelines will familiarise the police with the 50 tasks involved in Blue Whale game.

The investigation will seek to find whether the victim was involved in tasks like cutting and poking self with sharp objects. The nature of injuries will also offer insights. Then, the investigator must also check if the victim was waking up early as some of the tasks have to be performed before daybreak, he said.

The official explained the police should contact the internet service provider of the victim and examine his web history to look for suspicious links. This is necessary as the victim, in most of the cases, might have cleared the web history from the phone. This would help them find the number of social media accounts the victim used to operate.

The game originated on a Russian social networking site. The survivors of the game have pointed out that they clicked on a link to a scary picture, which led them to another and they then entered the group where tasks for the game were listed.

The search for the game is drawing them into the dark web, the officials said.

DFSL officials contacted Kerala police and Maharashtra police to find out the details of previous suicide cases.