Foreign tourists seem to be little bothered with India's demonetisation move as their footfall witnessed a decent 9.3 percent jump for the month of November to about 8.91 lakh compared to 8.16 lakh tourists arrived during the same month last year.

During the January-November 2016 period, as many as 78.53 lakh foreign tourists arrived in the country, as against 71.14 lakh arrivals for the same period last year. The largest number of arrivals for November was from United States (15.53 percent). This was followed by the United Kingdom (11.21 percent), Bangladesh (10.72 percent), Canada (4.66 percent), Russia (4.53 percent), Australia (4.04), the ministry of tourism said in a statement.

The rest of the tourist share was from countries such as Malaysia, Germany, China, France, Sri Lanka, Japan, Singapore, Nepal and Thailand.

Last month, Delhi International Airport witnessed the largest share of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) at 32.71 percent. Among the other top airports for tourist arrivals are Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Haridaspur Land check post, Goa, Kolkata, Cochin and Hyderabad.

Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs)

Despite demonetisation, India earned foreign exchange worth Rs 14,474 crore from FTA's in November, when compared to Rs 12,649 crore during the same month last year (2015).

"Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) in US dollar terms during the month of November 2016 were $2.141 billion compared to FEEs of $1.91 billion during the month of November 2015 and $1.85 billion in November 2014," the ministry added in its statement.

The exchange earnings from tourism sector during January to November was $20.61 billion with a growth rate of 9.1 percent when compared to $18.94 billion during the corresponding time in the previous year.