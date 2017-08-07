It is not so long ago that news of the US auto major Ford's plans to launch a new platform for the Indian market made it to the headlines. This new platform codenamed B563 was expected to spawn a new premium hatchback and a mid size sedan for markets like India.

Now emerging reports suggest that the B (563) is not just a plan but work that is underway. A discussion on the TeamBHP forum notes that Ford has already begun testing of B (563) at its manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Apparently, three prototypes of the upcoming new premium hatchback of Ford are on test in heavily camouflaged avatars but give away no clues of the details of the models.

Although little else is known about Ford's new platform and the new hatchback, it is believed that the new hatchback will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. Aside these, there could be a mid size sedan in consideration from the new platform B (563).

Meanwhile, Ford is getting ready to launch its new EcoSport in the country. The new EcoSport is currently being tested on the road and a launch is expected in September. The EcoSport in its new avatar is likely to include 1.5-litre engine from the dragon family while the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine are likely to be continued. The introduction of the new engine could also be a sign of the new models in the radar, which could also get power from this mill.

