Ford India is all set to foray into new territory with the unveiling of its new car on January 31. The American carmaker will showcase a model termed as a Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV). It is expected to be a blend between an SUV and a hatchback.

There are a handful of cross-hatchbacks in India like Toyota Etios Cross, Maruti Suzuki CelerioX and Volkswagen Cross Polo. While these cars are just jazzed-up versions of the regular hatchback model, Ford's upcoming model is believed to be a true-blue off-roader with some major changes to its exterior, interior and mechanics.

Also read: Crossover hatchbacks launched in India in 2017

Ford hasn't hinted at the name of the upcoming model, while multiple reports claim it will be clled either the Freestyle or the Figo Cross. As the possible names suggest, the CUV will be based on the Figo hatchback.

A spy image leaked earlier confirms that the Freestyle or Figo Cross will have a new hexagonal front grille flanked by sweptback headlamps. The restyled front bumper with black racing stripes running across, black body claddings, black roof rails and ORVMs are the other prominent additions to the exterior.

Images of the rear are not available yet. However, rumours suggest that the rear end of the model could also get similar sporty additions. The CUV will be equipped with wider 185/60 R15 tyres and the ground clearance will be 185 mm, up by 15 mm from the Figo hatchback.

A sneak-peek into the cabin shows an updated dashboard with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system in line with the one in the new EcoSport. It will support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Ford's SYNC3 connectivity system.

The Freestyle or Figo Cross is expected to draw power from an all-new 1.2-litre Dragon-series petrol engine. The all-aluminium, three-cylinder, twin-cam unit will be a scaled-down version if the 1.5-litre Dragon that debuted with the new Ford EcoSport.

The mill is believed to be the most advanced and most powerful unit in its class with power and torque output of 95hp and 115Nm, respectively. Along with this, the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100bhp will be on offer. The mills are expected to be coupled with a new five-speed manual gearbox from Getrag.

In terms of pricing, Ford Figo Cross or Freestyle is expected to get a starting price of around Rs 6.5 lakh.

Picture source: Carwale