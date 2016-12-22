Ford's iconic muscle car Mustang has bagged the Women's Performance Car of the Year 2016, adding yet another feather to its cap.

Up against as many as 294 competitors, Mustang emerged as the top performance car in the Women's World Car of the Year award, pipping its closest contender, the acclaimed Ford Focus RS, by just one point.

"Ford Mustang is surprisingly loved by women who are after a sexy, sporty, masculine car that turns heads," said Juliet Potter, Women's World Car of the Year jury member from Australia. "Combining the car's silver-screen celebrity status with real-life practicality, Mustang screams, 'I am in control!' and delivers the same behind the wheel with above-average grip and suspension."

Ford also sells Mustang in India. The car made its India entry in July with a price tag of Rs 65 lakh and is said to have received a good response in the market. The two-door four-seater sports car is available in India in only one variant – the GT Fastback – and it is the first version that comes with factory designed right-hand-drive, which is the export model brought to India as CBU (Completely Built Unit).

At the heart, Mustang gets the legendary V8 engine that is tuned to churn out 524Nm of torque, propelling the car to 240kmph. It features fully independent rear suspension system and the transmission is handled by a six-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox. Mustang is equipped with paddle shifters, powering the rear axle. The car will offer four driving modes — Normal, Sport+, Track and Snow or Wet.