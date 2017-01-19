US auto Major Ford launched the new platinum edition of its popular compact SUV, the EcoSport, in India on Thursday, January 19. The EcoSport Platinum has been priced at Rs 10.39 Lakh.

The new platinum edition of the EcoSport will be available in both 1.5 litre diesel and 1.0l EcoBoost petrol engines. While the petrol variant has been priced at Rs 10.39 lakh, the diesel engine variant comes with a price tag of Rs 10.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"The Platinum Edition is in keeping with our commitment to introduce products that Indian customers want and value. It introduces several upgrades that accentuate EcoSport's design, enhance customer convenience and improve the driving dynamics of our compact SUV," said Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India.

EcoSport Platinum Edition—what is new?

The EcoSport new edition gets dual-tone exterior with black roof, 17-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres and front and rear bumper appliques. Highlight is the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and a reverse-parking camera. Other features of the EcoSport remain as it is, so do the styling and the design.

The new edition is the minor, updated version of the EcoSport before the arrival of the EcoSport facelift, which is expected to make its entry towards the end of 2017. The 2017 EcoSport facelift gets major interior and exterior overhaul.