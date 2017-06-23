American car maker Ford's Indian arm recalled 39,315 units of the Fiesta Classic sedan and the previous-generation Figo models manufactured between 2004 and 2012 on Friday.

The niggle related to the high-pressure power assisted steering hose is cited as the reason for the recall. The cars in question were manufactured at Ford's Chennai plant.

Ford says a power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment. It may also possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating a potential smoke or in few cases, fire.

"Ford remains committed to delivering world-class quality vehicles to its customers and this voluntary safety recall is part of that commitment," says the statement. The company, through its dealers, will replace the component.

Ford South Africa has also issued a similar recall due to the same fault. Nearly 16,000 units of Ikon and Figo were recalled. Both models are exported from India.

This is not the first time Ford India has issued a recall. Last year, the company had called back around 42,300 units of the latest Figo and Figo Aspire compact sedan to fix a software glitch that could lead to malfunctioning of airbags during a collision.

In November 2015, the automaker had announced a recall of 16,444 units of compact SUV EcoSport in India to fix faulty rear twist beam bolt in vehicle's suspension. Ford India had recalled 1,66,021 units of Figo and Fiesta Classic models in September 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the power steering hose.