Ford India has driven in its latest offering, the all-new updated 2018 EcoSport. The latest iteration of the path-breaking compact SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 7.31 lakh. There are five new petrol variants and as many diesel variants on offer.

The starting price surprisingly hasn't changed and the lower variants too have kept the prices of the previous models.

Besides a totally redesigned dashboard and all-black interiors with leather upholstery, the 2018 Ford EcoSport gets a slew of other features. It features revised front grille, a new set of headlamps with LED daytime running lights and set of alloy wheels.

The feature list of the new EcoSport includes touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 and Emergency Assistance, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control. On the safety front, ABS and airbags are standard across variants.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.

Here are the prices on different variants: Petrol Variants Ford EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente MT: Rs 7.31 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5 Trend MT: Rs 8.04 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5 Trend+ AT: Rs 9.34 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5 Titanium MT: Rs 9.17 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5 Titanium+ AT: Rs 10.99 lakh Diesel Variants Ford EcoSport 1.5D Ambiente: Rs 8.01 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5D Trend: Rs 8.71 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5D Trend+ : Rs 9.10 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5D Titanium: Rs 9.85 lakh

Ford EcoSport 1.5D Titanium+: Rs 10.57 lakh

There are six airbags in the top models and ABS comes as standard equipment in all models. While Ford offers an automatic transmission in two top petrol variants, only one diesel variant gets this feature. Ford says the petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox will yield a mileage of 17 km per litre. The diesel mill mated to manual gear will fetch 23 km per litre.

With the lower petrol variant with automatic gear priced at Rs 9.34 lakh, the sub-4 metre Ford marquee is slated to give a hot chase to the latest cluster favourite Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The other competition it takes on are Tata Nexon, Mahindra TUV 300 and Renault Duster.