Ford India has launched Figo and Aspire Sports editions based on the Titanium variant. These are available in both petrol and diesel trims. Compared to the standard Titanium models, the sportier avatar of the Figo hatchback is premium by up to Rs 50,000 while the Aspire Sports edition is priced at a premium of around Rs 34,000 over the standard Titanium trim.

Ford Figo, Aspire Sports edition prices Ford Figo Sports 1.2 petrol Rs 6.32 lakh Ford Figo Sports 1.5 diesel Rs 7.21 lakh Ford Aspire Sports 1.2 petrol Rs 6.51 lakh Ford Aspire Sports 1.5 diesel Rs 7.60 lakh

Ex-showroom Delhi prices.

As the name suggests, the Sports edition comes with an aggressive exterior highlighted with sporty grille, black inserts on headlamp bezel and graphics on the sides and rear. The Figo Sports edition gets a black honeycomb grille. The hatchback also boasts of dual-tone exterior with contrasting black painted roof, 15-inch black coloured alloys and rearview mirror cover in black, enhancing a sportier stance.

The Aspire Sports edition also dons a new grille, black painted bars, similar body graphics and 15-inch alloy wheel. However, the alloy wheels in the Aspire Sports will not come with black colour treatment.

1 / 2



The Sports editions come with all-black interiors. The Figo Sports edition will flaunt seats with red stitching while the cabin of the Aspire Sports edition will feature fog grey stitching. The steering is leather wrapped and uses contrasting coloured stitching.

Both the Sports versions of Figo and Aspire are available in 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mills without increase in power. The petrol four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the diesel mill churns out 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Ford India claims that they have re-tuned the suspension to make the Sports editions fun to drive.

1 / 2



Both Figo and Aspire Sports editions will be available in five and seven colours, respectively, ranging across Ruby Red, Sparkling Gold, Oxford White, Tuxedo Black, Deep Impact Blue, Ingot Silver and Smoke Grey.