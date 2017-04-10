Ford India is gearing up for the launch of a special edition of the Figo hatchback christened Figo S. The S stands for sports and the car is expected to come with exterior add-on supplemented with minor tweaks in ride height.

Figo S will feature cosmetic changes in line with the KA+ Black and White edition on sale in Germany and the UK. The car's launch is expected in the coming weeks. While the company hasn't made any official revelation about the new variant, it has been spotted at a dealer stockyard. Here are seven things you need to know on the S edition of Figo.

1. Figo S will come with smoked-out headlamps, honeycomb grille, contrasting colour touch on the roof and ORVM covers. A sporty rear spoiler and side decals are the other sporty bits on the exterior.

2. The highlight on the exterior will be 15-inch black alloy wheels in place of 14-inch alloys on the regular Figo.

3. Figo S will boast of all black interior. The seats, upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel will also get contrasting stitching.

4. Figo S will come with a sportier suspension which will be stiffer than regular models. This may also result in lowered ride height.

5. The special version will be available in 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mills without increase in power. The petrol four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the diesel mill churns out 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque.

6. Ford Figo S is expected to be pricier by around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 over the Titanium trim of the regular version.

7. Ford had recently updated the Figo variants with better safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). Being a top-end trim, these features will be standard in Figo S.

Picture source: TeamBHP