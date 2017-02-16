US auto major Ford is set to add a twist to its Figo hatchback in India. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, the Figo hatchback may soon a get new Sports variant in the country, in what seems to be an attempt to boost its sales.

The rumoured Figo Sports variant is likely to be based on the Titanium trim of the hatchback and could feature visual modifications and new colour schemes to make it different from the current lineup. While the exact details of the changes are not known yet, a report of TeamBHP says that Figo Sports could get new honeycomb grille at the front and body graphics on the side and rear of the model. There could also be dual-tone paint jobs on offer and the changes are likely to be extended to the cabin as well. It is said that the Figo Sports's cabin is likely to feature leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrasting stitching. The new Figo Sport is likely to be slotted between the Titanium and Titanium+ variants.

There is no word on the mechanical updates on the model so far and the new model is likely to be continued with the same powertrain that powers the current lineup of Figo. Currently, the hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 110bhp and 136Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill can churn out 99bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque.

Source: TeamBHP