The US auto major Ford is testing a new crossover based on its Figo hatchback in India. Although the prototypes of the new crossover were mistaken for the new Figo hatchback locally, reports indicate that the company is also readying a crossover. The plan is to make its presence felt across all the segments in the country.

Ford Figo Cross is rumoured to be the name of the new crossover in India. A closer look at the images of the Figo crossover makes one believe it's derived from Ka Trail - a crossover based on the Figo hatchback sold in the international markets. The emerging reports suggest that Ford could be looking at the launch of the new crossover in early 2018. Also, the Figo Cross may make its presence at the company's pavilion at Auto Expo 2018 in the month of February.

This development does not come as a surprise. The crossover segment in India has been gathering pace. The arrival of the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active has made it 'a must be' segment with every player in the market seeking a share of the pie. Fiat Avventura and Toyota Etios Cross are the other players revving in the segment already.

It remains to be seen whether Ford will bring the Ka Trail of Brazil to India by changing its name to Figo Cross or it is a model developed from the crossover; from the images we have seen suggest plastic claddings around the body, Signature Ford grille at the front with new headlight and bumper. The new crossover of Ford is also expected to see updated cabin with features like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Under the hood, the new crossover of Ford could also get the new Dragon petrol engines like the new EcoSport and Figo twins. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor is a derivative of the new Dragon series of the petrol engines.