Ford India has silently increased the prices of its flagship SUV in India. According to new prices listed on the company's website, the SUV is pricier by up to Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The 2.2-litre 4x4 MT Trend variant has received the biggest hike of Rs 2.85 lakh. This variant is now priced at Rs 26.63 lakh. The price of the basic 2.2L 4X2 AT Trend variant has been left untouched. Prices of the 2.2L 4X2 AT Titanium is at Rs 27.93 lakh now, which is up by Rs 43,000 from Rs 27.50 lakh.

On the bigger 3.2-litre engine, 4X4 AT Trend trim's price has gone up by 1.75 lakh. The variant is now priced at Rs 27.68 lakh up from previous Rs 25.93 lakh. The top-end 4X4 AT Titanium is now priced Rs 30.89 lakh with an increase of Rs 1.13 lakh from the earlier Rs 29.76 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The price hike essentially reinstated the prices of the Endeavour before price cut in September 2016. Ford had slashed prices of Endeavour by up to Rs 2.82 lakh back then. The company had also discontinued base the 2.2-litre 4X2 MT Trend in September 2016.

Models New prices (Rs) Old prices (Rs) Difference(Rs) 2.2L 4X2 AT Trend 23.78 lakh 23.78 lakh No change 2.2L 4X4 MT Trend 26.63 lakh 23.78 lakh 2.85 lakh 2.2L 4X2 AT Titanium 27.93 lakh 27.50 lakh 43,000 3.2L 4X4 AT Trend 27.68 lakh 25.93 lakh 1.75 lakh 3.2L 4X4 AT Titanium 30.89 lakh 29.76 lakh 1.13 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

The all-new third generation Ford Endeavour was launched in India in January 2016 with options of two TDCi diesel-engines -- 3.2-litre Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel and 2.2-litre Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel units. While the 2.2-litre engine develops 158bhp and 385Nm of torque, the 3.2-litre engine develops 197bhp and 470Nm of torque. Both the engines come paired to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. Ford Endeavour goes up against Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.