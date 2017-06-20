US auto major Ford seems to have silently rejigged yet again its SUV Endeavour line-up in India and now offers the model in three packages. While the game plan is still not clear when it comes to Endeavour, it is no secret that the company has earmarked a lot of revisions in the model's range ever since it was launched in the country.

The latest rejig of the Endeavour means that there are adjustments in the pricing of the SUV as well. According to the company website, Endeavour is now offered only in three automatic variants-- 2.2l 4X2 AT Titanium, 2.2l 4X2 AT Trend and 3.2l 4X4 AT Titanium. During the the last check on the Endeavour a couple of weeks ago, five variants were on offer. But that has now come down to three variants. Ford seems to have cut down on the 2.2L 4X4 MT Trend and 3.2L 4X4 AT Trend trims.

With the three variants in its range now, the SUV line-up price starts at Rs. 25,49,000 and goes up to Rs. 31,50,000. Ford has already revised the prices of Endeavour in India a couple of times. The company hiked the prices of the model in January, quashing its previous price cut of September 2016. In another instance, the company had also discontinued the base 2.2-litre 4X2 MT Trend in September 2016, while updating Endeavour with all-new SYNC 3 infotainment system in India in February. The SYNC 3 is now offered in the range-topping Titanium trim level.

The all-new third generation Ford Endeavour was launched in India in January 2016 with options of two TDCi diesel engines - 3.2-litre Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel and 2.2-litre Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel units. While the 2.2-litre engine develops 158bhp and 385Nm of torque, the 3.2-litre engine develops 197bhp and 470Nm of torque. Both the engines come paired to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission.

Here is the Ford Endeavour revised price list (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)