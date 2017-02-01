The US auto major Ford has updated its Endeavour with all-new SYNC 3 infotainment system in India. The SYNC 3 is now offered in the range-topping Titanium trim level, which has been priced at Rs 27.93 lakh for 4X2 automatic and Rs 30.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 4X4 automatic model.

The new Endeavour in India was launched last January with the in-car connectivity technology – SYNC 2. Now this has been updated to SYNC 3, which comes powered by Blackberry's QNX Neutrino OS. It boats of an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice commands to control the smartphones.

The vehicle also offers other advanced features such as Emergency Assistance feature for the safety of car drivers and the passengers. The Emergency Assistance calls emergency services in the event of an accident when the airbags are deployed. There are no other changes in the SUV other than the Infotainment System updates.

Ford Endeavour gets two TDCi diesel-engines under the hood -- 3.2-litre Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel and 2.2-litre Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel units. While the 2.2-litre engine develops 158bhp and 385Nm of torque, the 3.2-litre engine develops 197bhp and 470Nm of torque.

In the 2.2-litre version, the engines come paired to both a six-speed manual and automatic transmission and claim to deliver a mileage of 14.12 kmpl with manual transmission and 12.62 kmpl with automatic transmission.

The third generation Endeavour is pitted against Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in Indian market. Ford has recently increased the prices of its flagship SUV in India by up to Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).