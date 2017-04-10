The Figo hatchback is not the only offering from Ford that's getting a Sports variant, its elder sibling, the Aspire, is also said to be getting a new variant in India. And what we hear is that the launch of the new Sport variant of the Aspire compact sedan is not too far off. The Aspire Sports variant is rumoured to be launched in April.

Ford Aspire Sports — what to expect?

The Aspire in its new avatar is expected to get changes similar of its sibling, the Figo Sports, which is also likely to enter the market this month. Expected to be based on the Titanium trim of the Aspire, the Sports variant of the sedan could get dual-tone exterior in line with the Ford Ka+'s White and Black Editions.

Other changes expected include 15-inch black alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs, redesigned front with honeycomb mesh grille and sporty rear spoiler. Inside the cabin, the Sports variant of the Aspire is likely to get dual-tone black and white treatment, updated infotainment system and contrast stitching seats and upholstery.

Mechanically, the Aspire Sports is unlikely to see any changes. Since it is just a new variant, it is expected to continue with1.2-litre Ti-VCT, 1.5-litre TDCi and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engines. While the former can churn out 87bhp at 6300rpm and 112Nm at 4000rpm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 1.5-litre TDCi has the capacity to produce 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque, and will come with a five-speed manual gearbox. The third engine in the line-up, the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, is tuned to produce 110bhp at 6,300rpm and 136Nm at 4250rpm of torque with 6-Speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

In terms of pricing, expect the Aspire Sports to be priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 on the current model. Currently, Ford Aspire is priced in the range of Rs 5.44 lakh to 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).