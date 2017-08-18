1 / 3





Ford is putting to test a slew of its new models in an endeavour to ready them before the official launch in the country. We have already seen the images of the new EcoSport and new Figo hatchback besides what is believed to be the new crossover based on the Figo while being tested in the local terrains. However, it is not just these models getting a makeover, Ford Aspire sedan has also been lined up for an update.

The new Aspire has begun testing in Turkey and the images of the model have now surfaced online for the first time. Like in the previous spy shots of other models of Ford, the new test mule of the Aspire, the Fiesta in some of the markets was seen hiding under heavy camouflage, thus not giving away any hint at the changes made. However, reports suggest that the new Aspire could make it to the market sometimes next year.

While it is too early to comment on the exterior and interior changes on the Aspire, it is presumed that the new 1.2-litre petrol mill from the Dragon family will make it to the sedan. The new Dragon series of engines, which will make its debut with the 2017 EcoSport facelift in India, is also expected to see in other models of Ford.

Currently, the Aspire is powered by 1.2-litre Ti-VCT, 1.5-litre TDCi and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engines. While the former can churn out 87bhp at 6300rpm and 112Nm at 4000rpm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 1.5-litre TDCi has the capacity to produce 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque, and will come with a five-speed manual gearbox. The third engine in the line-up, the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, is tuned to produce 110bhp at 6,300rpm and 136Nm at 4250rpm of torque with 6-Speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Source: Motor1.com