As many as 21 personalities from Indian sports have made it to the top 100 Forbes Celebrity List 2016, and that includes almost the entire India cricket team. Virat Kohli, India test cricket team skipper, MS Dhoni, India cricket team limited overs skipper and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar have come in the top 10.

What is disappointing is the absence of a rising star of Indian sports, Dipa Karmakar, the shining girl of gymnastics, who missed a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics by a whisker. Indian footballers too, which includes the terrific Sunil Chhetri, are not a part of the list, shocking many! Hotshot boxer Vijender Singh is also a notable absentee.

Also among the absentees remain some of the India women's cricket team stars like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained sensational for Indian sports in 2016.

Here is the complete list of sportspersons from Forbes Celebrity list 2016 India: