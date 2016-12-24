Dipa Karmakar
Dipa Karmakar -- one of the shining stars of India this 2016 -- is one notable absentee from the Forbes 100 Indian CelebritiesReuters

As many as 21 personalities from Indian sports have made it to the top 100 Forbes Celebrity List 2016, and that includes almost the entire India cricket team. Virat Kohli, India test cricket team skipper, MS Dhoni, India cricket team limited overs skipper and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar have come in the top 10.

What is disappointing is the absence of a rising star of Indian sports, Dipa Karmakar, the shining girl of gymnastics, who missed a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics by a whisker. Indian footballers too, which includes the terrific Sunil Chhetri, are not a part of the list, shocking many! Hotshot boxer Vijender Singh is also a notable absentee.

Also among the absentees remain some of the India women's cricket team stars like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained sensational for Indian sports in 2016.

Here is the complete list of sportspersons from Forbes Celebrity list 2016 India:

Ranking  Name Sports Net worth (in crore)
3 Virat Kohli Cricket 134.44 
5 MS Dhoni Cricket 122.48
7 Sachin Tendulkar Cricket  58
16 Rohit Sharma Cricket  24.17
17 Yuvraj Singh Cricket  16
23 Shikhar Dhawan Cricket  17.73
26 Suresh Raina Cricket  12.21
27 R Ashwin Cricket  15.55
29 Sania Mirza Tennis  14.58
31 Saina Nehwal Badminton 20.18
34 Ajinkya Rahane Cricket  11.68
35 Ravindra Jadeja Cricket  7.53
39 Gautam Gambhir Cricket  11.69
41 Virender Sehwag Cricket  2.95
44 Harbhajan Singh Cricket  10.29
62 PV Sindhu Badminton  3.42
65 Anil Kumble Cricket  7.55
80 Sakshi Malik Wrestling  0.3
85 Leander Paes Tennis  1.78
88 Mary Kom Boxing   2.85
89 Anirban Lahiri Golf  12.85