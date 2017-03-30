Footage shows the aftermath of head-on collision in Texas that killed 13

Thirteen people have died after a church bus carrying elderly members collided head-on with a large pickup truck in Texas on Wednesday (29 March). The crash took place outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County about 130km west of San Antonio. The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, confirmed on its Facebook page that 13 of the 14 occupants of the bus had died and the lone survivor was in serious but stable condition.