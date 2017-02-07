Footage shows squalid conditions in makeshift Lesbos refugee camp

Video reveals inhumane conditions inside Greek refugee camp Close
Video footage taken by the mobile phones of refugees inside the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos show the sub-standard conditions in which people are living. In the footage, taken in January and sent to IBTimes UK by a reliable source, shows a lack of running water in a bathroom facility, as well as dirty sinks and showers.
