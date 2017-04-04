A video, filmed minutes after a blast at St Petersburg metro station in Russia, shows people escaping the train carriage, with some lying injured on the platform. At least 11 people were killed and 45 others injured after an explosion rocked the subway on 3 April. An anti-terror investigation has been launched but other possible causes are also being investigated. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the explosion as a terrorist attack.
Footage shows people escaping train carriage minutes after St Petersburg blast
- April 4, 2017 08:39 IST
