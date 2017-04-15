Nasas third mission to the moon, Apollo 13 launched on 11 April 1970. Two days later, a fault in the electrical system caused an explosion which shut down both oxygen tanks. On their way back to earth, the crew used the Lunar Module as a lifeboat and despite the incident the mission was declared a successful failure.
Footage shows Nasas Apollo 13 mission: ‘Houston, we’ve had a problem’
- April 15, 2017 13:38 IST
