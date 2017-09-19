Having a child can be the most beautiful thing in the world but there are couples who face difficulty in conceiving for various reasons. Reportedly, 10% of the Indian population is affected by infertility.

In case of men, the major reason is poor sperm count and for women it is a hormone condition known as Polycystic Ovarian Disorder. Though, there are medical treatments available for such couples, modern medicine too acknowledges that proper diet and lifestyle can improve fertility.

Here are 7 common foods that you need to include in your diet to increase the chances of conceiving:

Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids help in regulating the reproductive hormones and increase the blood flow to the reproductive organ. Since, Salmon is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids as well as protein, it is important that you include it in your diet.

Whole milk

According to Nurses' Health Study research it was found that women who had low fat dairy consumption are more prone to infertility than who chose high fat dairy. So, not only whole milk, dahi or desserts can also be helpful.

Oysters

Zinc rich oysters are highly essential for healthy pregnancy. In case of males, zinc helps in increasing testosterone and semen levels.

Spinach

When you are trying to conceive, it is very important to include green leafy vegetables such as spinach and lettuce in diet. They are rich in folic acid and iron. Iron helps in the attachment of zygote to the uterus.

You should also have cabbage as it contains di-indole methane that plays an important role in oestrogen metabolism.

Eggs

Eggs are considered to be one of the super foods for fertility. Having one egg a day can boost fertility as they are rich in folic, omega 3 fatty acids as well as vitamin D.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapes and lemons are essential for healthy growth and women who are trying to conceive should make it a part of their diet as high content of vitamin C helps in the release of the egg from the ovaries.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seed contains zinc and iron and it has been found that it boosts the sperm count. High source of zinc, helps in healthy sperm as well as helps in egg development. So, it's good for both men and women.