A 20-year-old delivery boy was killed and his friend sustained serious injuries when a car rammed into their two-wheeler late Saturday, March 17, night in Hyderabad.

Ramayanam Chiranjeevi and his friend were on the way to deliver an order when the woman, allegedly drunk, drove her car into the scooter. While the two-wheeler was reportedly flung quite a distance away, the car toppled and was found lying upside down.

The duo was then admitted to a local hospital, but Chiranjeevi succumbed to his injuries.

"The woman, a CA student, drove her car in a rash and negligent manner in drunken condition and hit the scooter resulting in Chiranjeevi and his friend Saikumar falling down on the road and both received severe bleeding injuries," the Press Trust of India quoted a police official as saying.

The 26-year-old, identified as Delhi-based Jennie Jacob, has also sustained minor injuries. She has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against her. The police also explained that an investigation was under way.

Of late, several incidents of youths driving under the influence of alcohol have come to the fore. Just a few days ago, two college students were killed and three others were injured when a 19-year-old girl rammed the car into the traffic pole.

Diksha Dadu was said to be drunk and driving a Hyundai i20 car. While the airbags on the front seats saved the lives of two girls, two boys in the rear seat died in the accident. Another girl in the back seat also was injured.

Speaking of the accident, Ashok Arora, a shopkeeper who was present at the time of the accident told the Hindustan Times: "A very loud sound, similar to a blast, drew my attention. The woman in the driver's seat managed to pull herself out, but the others were trapped. We worked 15 minutes to extricate all the people. The two men had died by then."

The police later also revealed that Dadu was drunk and said that alcohol bottles and plastic cups were found inside the car. Speed was another factor that caused the crash.

"The damage to the car and objects it collided with suggest the vehicle was driven at more than 100kmph," the daily quoted an investigator as saying.