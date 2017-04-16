Pretty in pink! Is Ariel Winter following the footsteps of Kylie Jenner? The Modern Family star was recently spotted with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and a group of friends at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Friday.

Also read: Modern Family star Ariel Winter sets pulses racing in a black see-through top [PHOTO]

Many believe that the 19-year-old ABC sitcom star channelled Lip Kit founder Kylie Jenner at Coachella as she showcased her bright pink long locks (wig). She sported tiny Daisy Dukes and a cut out top.

The actress went braless as she flashed more skin during the first day of the festival. She completed her look with a blush bandanna tied around her neck.

This isn't the first time Winter has put her curvaceous figure on display. The 19-year-old has never shied away from flaunting her assets in public. Earlier this month, she was seen straddling in a semi-sheer mini dress at the premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village.

In an interaction with ET, she said, "I definitely [want to do some grown-up stuff next. That's what I'm looking for. I'm 19. I want to push forward in my adult career."

Earlier in the day, Winter sported H&M floral overalls inside the clothing company's tent on Friday afternoon as she took to Instagram and shared a picture. She captioned it: "Thank you so much @hm. Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner"

Reality star Kylie Jenner also sported a neon coloured wig on the first day of the Coachella music festival as she posted a picture on Instagram, captioning "Highlighter hair." On the second day of the same festival, the makeup mogul co-hosted a party with her sister Kendall Jenner while complimenting her look with a bright purple colour wig. Earlier also the KUWTK star set the internet on fire with her go-to wig master, Tokyo Stylez.