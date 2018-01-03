The Special CBI court will announce the quantum of punishment for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others on Thursday. Yadav was convicted on December 23 over his involvement in the fodder scam case from 1990's.

Jagannath Mishra and six others were acquitted of the charges in the fodder scam, Yadav along with 15 others have been found guilty for fraudulent transactions of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in a fodder scam case has not been pronounced today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Yadav, who was sent to jail seven times previously, was lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail in Ranchi since the day he was convicted.

The former Bihar Chief Minister also had a hard time in the Ranchi Jail. After he was placed in the prison along with six other politicians from different parties, who are serving time.

Yadav, prisoner number 3351, had loads of visitors a two days after he was convicted. He finished his weekly quota of three visitors in few hours and was informed by the jail staff that he cannot meet anyone else for this week.

On the day of Lalu's conviction, the Rashtriya Janata Dal conducted a press conference in New Delhi and party leader Manoj Jha alleged that the "CBI botched up the evidence" as he said, "The proofs provided by us were set aside by the CBI court as it convicted Yadav. This happens in most of the cases. We will approach the higher court in this regard."

Ranchi Special CBI Court finds Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court #FodderScam — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, for a fact check, Lalu got bail in 2013 after he had served two months in jail in another fodder scam case. He then had to resign from as a Member of Parliament and has been barred from contesting elections for six years.