Two Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai have made it to the list of world's Top 10 highest consumers of cannabis annually, a new study revealed. The rankings have been published based on a research done by Seedo, an Israeli firm that sells devices to grow weed at home.

It is not just Indian cities that have been ranked up there in the most stoned cities. Across the border, the city of Karachi in Pakistan has been placed at the second spot. Losing the top spot to New York, Karachi is just above New Delhi, which is ranked third in the list. Mumbai is in the sixth position in the list.

As per reports on Quartz, the reason for many South Asian cities to be ranked so high is due to the low cost of marijuana. As the quality of the marijuana is low, the price of cannabis is also less – as low as $4 to $5 per gram – when compared to the western cities. Interestingly, in most cities that have made it to the list, the consumption of cannabis is illegal.

Conducted across 120 cities, Seedo's 2018 Cannabis Price Index survey helped in ranking the following cities as the top consumers of cannabis annually.

New York Karachi New Delhi Los Angeles Cairo Mumbai London Chicago Moscow Toronto

Despite, the legal restrictions that make smoking up a matter of serious concern, Indians have found their way to bring their cities on the list. However, the consumption of marijuana can lead to 6 months of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 in India. Additionally, according to the statistics provided in the Quartz report, the most used drug in Indian illicit drug trade is cannabis.

Another interesting study by Instamotors found out that nearly 48 percent of marijuana users have gone to work high whereas nearly 39 percent of the users have said that they are comfortable driving while smoking marijuana.

The legalization of cannabis for the medicinal purposes has been gaining ground in India for a long time as there was a push in the Parliament in 2015 to make the drug legal. But the move was rejected later.