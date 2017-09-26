A German company has conducted the first ever public flight of an autonomous urban taxi on Sept. 25 in Dubai. The Volocopter is a fully electrically powered multicopter featuring 18 rotors and is designed to transport people by flight in city areas.
Flying drone taxi takes to the skies in Dubai
- September 26, 2017 20:51 IST
