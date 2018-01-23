Can you fly on a vacuum cleaner? Well, a cosmonaut just did that and he is winning hearts on social media with his latest stunt.

A hilarious video shows Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov riding on a vacuum cleaner while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The 45-year-old astronaut stretched out his arm and imitated the Superman-style pose, while R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly played in the background.

Shkaplerov, who was the commander of the Soyuz MS-07 spaceflight, is seen flying around the space station in the slow-motion video and at one point he turns towards the camera to salute.

The spaceflight last month took Shkaplerov and two other astronauts – Scott Tingle from the US and Norishige Kanai from Japan– to the ISS.

On January 20, he was in a light-hearted mood and shared the video the "flight tests of the vacuum cleaner."

Очень часто спрашивают, а летаем ли мы на пылесосе по станции? Приходилось отвечать, что не пробовал. А тут во время субботника подумал, что уже третий полет... пора провести летные испытания пылесоса ✌?? // Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/qQpoQx5OLL — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) January 20, 2018

"We frequently get asked, if we are flying around the ISS on a vacuum cleaner. I had to reply that I haven't tried it," he tweeted, adding, "Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station."

During the clean-up, he decided to try and see whether he can fly on the vacuum cleaner and shared the video. The video has gone viral now with more than 1,02,000 views, over 2,200 retweets, 5,100 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Check that out flying on a vacuum cleaner only in the Russian segment of the station... jokes thats so cool and the song suits the moment good to see u guys are having a giggle up there," Twitter user Kris M tweeted.

"When you say there's a vaccum in space, I didn't realise that was what you were referring to!" user Jonny R said.

"Innovative way to move around in microgravity space, with multitasking capabilities and saves time floating around. As humanity builds bigger international space stations, people will need transportation devices to get around," Peter J Poulish said.