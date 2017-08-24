The bout is getting near. Boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather is set to face UFC champion "The Notorious" Conor McGregor on Saturday, but before that, both the stars will be present for the weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.

One can expect the stare and that eye-to-eye contact which has been witnessed in their press conferences in the last few weeks. They have come close to blows a few times as well, but have somehow managed to stay aloof from any such action. Both Mayweather and McGregor need to be under 154 pounds during their weigh-in.

The weigh-in is the big trailer ahead of the bout, which is going to be one-of-a-kind fight on Saturday with Mayweather being a professional boxer, and McGregor, an MMA fighter, originally. The talk had been going on for a possible fight, and Mayweather agreed to come out of retirement to make this fight happen, and there is a great hype, surrounding the bout.

The pound-for-pound king might have been asked to come out of retirement to fight the likes of Manny Pacquiao (once again), Amir Khan and others. He did not heed such things, but when McGregor threw up a challenge, he was up for it.

Irrespective of how the boxing match goes in Las Vegas and no matter who emerges victorious, Mayweather, as he does, will walk away with a big chunk of money.

However, one does not exactly know about the split which will be divided between the two. The split has been tied up in a confidentiality agreement between Mayweather and McGregor, reported express.co.uk.

If one looks at the sponsorships, ticket sales and various other things, the revenue generated will make it one of the most lucrative bouts ever on the lines of Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Forget the money, this bout is going to be more about emerging victorious. McGregor might be keen to create an impression inside the boxing ring with a shock win over Mayweather, who will be looking to continue his legacy.

The American may also have his eyes on the record books, as he is currently tied with Rocky Marciano in 49-0 win-loss record. He could overtake that record and make it 50-0 and establish himself as one of the greatest boxers to have ever featured in the sport and maintain his unbeaten streak.

Mayweather vs McGregor weigh-in schedule

Date: August 25

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Time: 6 pm ET, 3:30 am IST, 11pm BST

India: No coverage

UK: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Go

US: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.