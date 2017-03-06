Talks about a mega money fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are still underway after recent reports said that Mayweather is waiting for the approval of the UFC. The undefeated boxer said in a recent interview that he has done everything from his side and is just waiting to see if UFC president Dana White approves the fight.

McGregor is still under contract with the UFC and if he has to fight anyone outside of the UFC he needs the approval of the UFC. The two fighters seem really confident that the fight will happen soon, but White said in a recent interview that McGregor's next fight will definitely be in the octagon.

Despite all these talks going on behind the scene, this did not stop Mayweather from taking a shot at the UFC Lightweight Champion. The boxer said that if McGregor was smart he would let him kick his a** for a lot of money. He also spoke about the fact that McGregor is not a shot caller and that he needed to talk to White before making any sort of a fighting decision.

"The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight. If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC I'd let Floyd Mayweather kick my a** for a lot of money. It makes business sense. There's a difference between being an employee and an employer" Boxing scene quoted him as saying.

"If someone says 'I want to fight Floyd Mayweather', I can simply say 'yes, let's make it happen'. Conor's not a shot caller. When you've got a guy like Conor McGregor he has to talk to Dana White (the UFC president). Dana has to talk to Dana's bosses."

If Mayweather and McGregor do clash in a boxing match, it is expected to be the highest-grossing pay-per-view fight ever. The legendary boxer made a lot of money during his boxing days and spoke about the fact that McGregor is asking for $100 million to fight him. He said that he is ready to give the UFC star what he is worth and feels $100 million is too much and continued saying he made more money in one fight than McGregor made in his whole career.

"I've had a 20-year run. You have to give respect to get respect. The UFC is a great company, a cool company. But I still haven't seen one fighter (in the UFC), and I'm going to give you a low number – from 10 years ago – make $30 million. But we built our brand to make it $100 million a fight and $300 million a fight.

"If you haven't made $10 million you can't ask for $10 million. If you haven't made 20, you can't ask for 20. What you have to do is go to the Forbes and see what he's worth. I'm going to give you what you're worth. If he's worth five, we'll give him 10. If he's worth 10, we'll give him 20. We're talking about just one fight. We're going to choose one fight. In one fight I made more than Conor McGregor has made in his whole career."