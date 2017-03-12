The talks about a potential super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has been doing the rounds for a long time now and the fight could happen as early as June. During his UK tour, Mayweather said he was officially out of retirement to fight McGregor.

Earlier the boxer said he had done his bit for the fight to happen and is waiting for the approval of the UFC.

Mayweather's latest comments suggest that he is really serious about the fight.

"Everybody get your phone out. Post this to the internet as soon as possible. When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf. He was the A-side. I was the B-side. I beat him. I didn't cry. I didn't complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A-side and I was the B-side. I didn't cry. I didn't complain. I beat him and I became the A-side."

"For Conor McGregor ... I'm coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor. I don't want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let's fight in June."

Here are 5 facts you must know about the potential super fight between Mayweather and McGregor:

1) Despite pending UFC approval, McGregor seems really confident about the fight. He said his next fight was definitely going to be in the boxing ring. He has also secured his boxing licence from the California State Athletic Commission.

2) The fight is expected to be the biggest pay per view fight ever. While Mayweather has earned around $100 million from his bouts, McGregor's earnings are way behind. However, McGregor is still demanding an equal pay. Money is still a major issue ahead of this fight and UFC President Dana White said he was ready to offer each fighter $25 million which Mayweather laughed off.

3) The UFC would be involved in the fight and receive a share of the revenue as McGregor is still under a contract with them.

4) The odds are in favour of Mayweather to emerge as the winner. UFC commentator Joe Rogan said: "I can't imagine a world where Floyd Mayweather doesn't f**k him up. ... I think Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time. ... He's just so much better."

5) UFC chief Dana White said McGregor's next fight would definitely be in the UFC ring and not in a boxing ring like the UFC star had suggested earlier.