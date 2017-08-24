The duo traded barbs for the final time at the press conference in Las Vegas on 23 August. Former boxing world champion Mayweather and MMA fighter McGregor will face each other in the ring on 26 August, in what is expected to be the most lucrative fight in history.
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off in final press conference before fight
- August 24, 2017 19:21 IST
