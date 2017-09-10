Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall on Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 10. There are 260 shelters open throughout the state to accommodate the evacuees, as 70 more are expected to be open on Sept. 9.
Floridians head to shelters to brace for Hurricane Irma
- September 10, 2017 00:45 IST
