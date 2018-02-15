Florida school shooting
Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Miami on February 14, 2018.MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 17 people died and about 50 were injured in the Valentine's Day massacre that stormed over Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The gunman – Nikolas Cruz – who happens to be a former pupil of the school, is a 19-year-old 'troubled kid' who was expelled from the school and has held a notorious obsession for arms and ammunition for a while.

The carnage began at the school premises, shortly before the students were about to leave for the day. It is said that Cruz threw around smoke grenades into a hallway to set off fire alarms, so the pupils would rush out of their classrooms. Wearing a gas mask, he then opened fire with an AR-15 machine gun and shot countless rounds of ammunition, reported police.

Pupils managed to hide under desks and social media posts of the lockdown circulated before the police finally arrived at the venue and arrested Cruz without incident.

Broward County Sheriff confirmed at least 14 injured people having been transferred to the hospital, before tweeting "It's catastrophic. There really are no words.

He also added: "There are numerous fatalities. It's a horrific situation."

Several celebrities took to Twitter to share their shock and condolences about the incident.