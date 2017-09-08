A man got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the windshield of another car at a gas station in Miami, Florida, as motorists waited in line to get gas ahead of Hurricane Irma. According to the person who filmed this video, a line of cars was waiting to fill up at the gas station. The man got out of his vehicle, irate, and pointed a gun at the other car.
Florida man pulls gun on motorist waiting at gas station before Hurricane Irma hits
- September 8, 2017 18:35 IST
