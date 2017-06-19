A number of armed burglars attempted to burgle a house in Sarasota, Florida on 15 June, but were chased from the property by the machete-wielding homeowner. CCTV footage shows the burglars, armed with shotgun, machete and a crowbar, attempt to rob the victim in his backyard. He is then seen rushing inside the house, before emerging with a machete of his own. He then chases most of the burglars away, as well as disarming and fighting another.