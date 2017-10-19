Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has responded to Indian captain Virat Kohli's praise for him and admitted that he was "floored" by the Delhi batsman's appreciation.

In a recent interview, Kohli reveald that Amir was "one of the toughest" bowlers he had faced in his international career. He told this to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during a chat show for "Zee TV".

Now, Amir has admired Kohli for his "great gesture" and declared that he had to be at his best when bowling to the Indian right-hander.

"The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game," Amir was quoted as saying by "Wisden India".

"So I have to focus and do my best to target him. He has the best strike rate and average while chasing so he is also the biggest challenge for bowlers around the world. You become a better bowler when you bowl well against a batsman like Kohli.

"It is a great gesture on his part to praise someone and I am floored at his praise of my bowling. The way he presented me with the bat in Kolkatta is an ever green memory for me," he added.

Left-arm paceman Amir was banned for five years for his involvement in spot-fixing during a Test and even served a jail term. When he returned to cricket, Kohli had praised him and welcomed his return.

During ICC World Twenty20 2016 in India, Kohli had gifted one of his bats to Amir. During this year's ICC Champions Trophy final in England, Amir dismissed Kohli as Pakistan won the title defeating India by 180 runs.