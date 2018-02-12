Priya Prakash Varrier has taken the internet by storm. Her flirtatious wink has got netizens going gaga, with several boys drooling over the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love actress and women attempting to recreate her magic.

But if you thought her expressions were the only talent she is gifted with, wait till you hear her sing. The 18-year-old has a mesmerizing voice that is bound to leave you spellbound and crush on her harder.

The multi-talented diva shared a video of her singing the hit number Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which will make you fall in love with her all over again.

Check out the video here:

Apart from the Ranbir Kapoor song, the Malayalam actress has also crooned the chart-topper Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. The beautifully-sung song not only brings back memories of the video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, but also serves as the perfect listen on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

TUM HI HO,SHONA. ??? A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

"This voice is melting my heart way much," a fan comment read. "You have got Awesome voice," added another. "She is beautiful AND she can sing! Damn," a fan said. "Hey come in Bollywood," welcomed another fan.

So, she's an amazing actor (evident from the Oru Adaar Love's first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi) and now we know she is a brilliant singer, but not many know she has another talent.

Going by her Instagram photos, Priya is also a dancer. While she hasn't shared any videos from her performances, she has shared a picture from one of her acts.