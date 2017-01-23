Flooding in French Polynesia forces evacuations

  • January 23, 2017 14:55 IST
    By Storyful
Heavy flooding hit Papeete, French Polynesia, on 22 January, forcing many residents to evacuate to higher ground. Severe weather conditions also reportedly injured 3 people, destroyed more than 100 homes and left 6,000 households without power.
