From time to time, Flipkart hosts brand-exclusive sales on its portal and this time it's Samsung. Touted as Samsung Mobiles Fest, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and deals on a wide range of Samsung smartphones and fitness trackers.

Joining the fest is also the latest entry in Samsung's smartphone portfolio, the Galaxy C9 Pro, which has its own offers. But the biggest discounts are on some of the older Samsung smartphones (evidently).

Traditionally, there are some exchange offers as well on mobiles, but note that the exchange value is based on the age and model of your old smartphone. You can check the estimated value of your old phone from the product listing of any of the Samsung smartphones on sale. Shoppers can also avail no cost EMI offers on the products.

Check out the list of all the offers that Flipkart is giving away on Samsung mobiles below:

Samsung Galaxy On5: Rs. 6,990 (Rs. 2,860 off)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt: Rs. 15,900 (Rs. 2,590 off)

Samsung Galaxy On8: Rs. 13,900 (Rs. 2,000 off)

Samsung Galaxy On7: Rs. 8,490 (Rs. 1,700 off)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016): Rs. 10,990 (Rs. 2,300 off)

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro: Rs. 29,900 (up to Rs. 16,000 exchange bonus)

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro: Rs. 36,990 (up to Rs. 16,000 exchange bonus)

Besides smartphones, you can pick up the wearable fitness tracker, Gear Fit 2, for a price of Rs. 11,900, which is a decent discount of Rs. 3,010 from its original price. In addition to that, you can avail a 5 percent discount if you purchase the tracker using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.