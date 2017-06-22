Flipkart has announced its 'Own Your Dream Phone' sale for flagship devices from major smartphone makers like Apple, Google, and Lenovo-owned Motorola. The three-day sale starts on Thursday, June 22, and ends on June 24.

The e-retailer is offering attractive discounts along with exchange offers for flagships like iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and Moto Z. The deal also comes with 'No Cost EMI' option.

Under the 'Own Your Dream Phone' deal, Apple's iPhone SE (16GB) is available at Rs 20,999 against the current price of Rs 26,999, while the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999 (current price Rs 27,200). The iPhone 5s (16GB) is priced at Rs 14,999 after discount against the current price of Rs 20,000), iPhone 6 (16GB) is available at Rs 22,999 (current price Rs 36,990), iPhone 6s (32GB) at Rs 32,999 (Rs 47,999), iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs 42,499 (current price Rs 60,000), iPhone 7 (128GB) at Rs 51,499 (current price Rs 70,000), and iPhone 7 Plus at Rs 59,999 (current price Rs 82,000).

The iPhone 5s comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,000 while it is up to Rs 15,000 for other iPhones.

The Google Pixel (32GB) is priced at Rs 39,999 (current price Rs 57,000) with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange on the promotional page but it comes with a higher price tag, Rs 44,000 inside the page, creating confusion as to which one is the right figure. The Google Pixel XL (32GB) is available at Rs 54,000 against the current price of Rs 67,000, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 63,000 (current price of Rs 76,000). Both the handsets come with an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000.

Lenovo-owned Motorola's Moto Z with Style Mod is available at Rs 29,999 against the current price of Rs 39,999. It also comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,000.