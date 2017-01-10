Home-bred e-commerce giant Flipkart kicked off a special promotional sale – 'The Apple Fest'- in India on Tuesday to mark the tenth anniversary of first iPhone launch.

Flipkart's The Apple Fest, slated to continue till January 13, will offer huge discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBook PCs, Watch, accessories and more. Further, Flipkart is giving away extra five percent discount to buyers who make purchase through debit/credit card.

Here are the pricing details of all products offered in The Apple Fest sale:

Apple iPhone 7:

Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 discount on all iPhone 7 storage variants. Buyers, who choose to exchange their old device for new iPhone 7, can avail an additional cash discount of up to Rs. 23,000.

Apple iPhone 7—32GB, 128GB and 256GB models- are priced Rs. 55,000, Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 75,000, respectively.

On the other hand, iPhone 7 Plus series offers Rs. 3,000 price-cut and up to Rs. 23,000 additional discount via an exchange deal.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus—32GB, 128GB and 256GB models- are priced Rs. 72,000, Rs. 82,000 and Rs. 92,000, respectively.

Apple iPhone 6s and 6s Plus:

Both Apple iPhone 6S and 6s Plus offer Rs. 3,000 discount and buyers can also claim up to Rs. 23,000 additional discount by trading in old devices.

Prices of the iPhone 6s series start from Rs. 46,999.

Apple iPhone 6:

Flat Rs. 5,000 off on Apple iPhone 6 (16GB, Space Grey) and up to Rs. 23,000 discount via exchange deal.

Apple iPad:

Flipkart is offering up to 28% off on MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 series.

Apple MacBook:

Buyers can claim up to Rs. 2,000 discount on MacBook Air and other models.

Apple Watch:

Up to Rs. 10,000 off on Apple Watch (1st Gen). Watch series 2 comes at a 15 percent additional discount on MRP, provided they purchase through DBS Bank e-wallet.

Apple Accessories:

Flipkart is giving flat 50% off on all Apple accessories including flip covers, shell cases, chargers and lighting cables.

Watch this space for latest news on Flipkart deals and Apple products.